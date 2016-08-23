(Adds Kansas' planned appeal, comments from motorist)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 23 A federal appeals court on Tuesday said
police officers cannot stop and search vehicles belonging to
out-of-state motorists simply because of where they reside,
including states where marijuana use is legal.
By a 2-1 vote, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Denver said two Kansas Highway Patrol officers violated the
constitutional rights of Colorado motorist Peter Vasquez in
December 2011 by pulling him over and searching his car after he
had been driving alone at night on Interstate 70.
The officers relied heavily on Vasquez's residency to
justify the search, which uncovered nothing illegal, saying
Colorado was a known "drug source" where marijuana is legal.
But the court said that would justify searching motorists
from the 25 U.S. states that permit marijuana use for medical
purposes, and the four states, including Colorado, plus
Washington, D.C., where recreational use is allowed.
"It is time to abandon the pretense that state citizenship
is a permissible basis upon which to justify the detention and
search of out-of-state motorists, and time to stop the practice
of detention of motorists for nothing more than an out-of-state
license plate," Circuit Judge Carlos Lucero wrote.
"Absent a demonstrated extraordinary circumstance, the
continued use of state residency as a justification for the fact
of or continuation of a stop is impermissible," he added.
The decision revived Vasquez's civil lawsuit seeking damages
from officers Richard Jimerson and Dax Lewis for violating his
Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches. A lower
court judge had dismissed the case in November 2014.
Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich dissented, saying the case was
a "close call" but that reasonable officers might have thought
Vasquez's travel plans suspicious and the search acceptable.
Jennifer Rapp, a spokeswoman for Kansas Attorney General
Derek Schmidt, said he intends to ask the entire appeals court
to review the panel's decision.
Vasquez, now 37, said in a telephone interview that the
decision shows that "police officers shouldn't be able to do
whatever they want" because they wear badges.
"I'm ecstatic," said Vasquez, who now lives in San Antonio.
The 10th Circuit decision applies in Colorado, Kansas, New
Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.
The case is Vasquez v Lewis et al, 10th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 14-3278.
