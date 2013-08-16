Aug 16 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Friday acted on new legislation that will make it easier for
children and teenagers suffering from serious illnesses to
obtain medical marijuana.
Christie agreed to sign the so-called pot-for-tots bill if
the New Jersey legislature makes changes, including removing
wording that would have reduced the number of required physician
recommendations for children.
He also agreed that children should be allowed access to
edible forms of marijuana besides lozenges, considered difficult
for young patients to use properly, but asked for tighter
language in the bill to be sure only minors can get the
medication.
Christie agreed with other parts of the bill, including
eliminating the three-strain cultivation limit on authorized
dispensaries, which would allow growers to develop products
tailored for individual patients, including some adults,
according to proponents.
Christie, who is running for reelection as New Jersey's
governor and widely considered a contender for president in
2016, gave his "conditional" approval to the bill but sent it
back to the legislature with the suggested changes.
"I am making commonsense recommendations to this legislation
to ensure sick children receive the treatment their parents
prefer, while maintaining appropriate safeguards," he said in a
statement.
New Jersey is one of 19 states with a medical marijuana
program, but the state's rules have made it difficult for young
patients to enroll in treatment, according to proponents of the
bill.
The legislation has been sitting on Christie's desk for
nearly two months and his conditional approval comes two days
after he was confronted at a campaign stop by a Scotch Plains
father whose 2-year-old suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a
potentially deadly form of epilepsy.
Brian Wilson urged Christie in a restaurant full of voters
to sign the bill saying, "Don't let my daughter die."
Wilson said the kind of marijuana that helps stop his
daughter's seizures currently is grown only in Colorado.
Christie acknowledged that marijuana is a controlled
substance under U.S. federal law and "implementing a state
controlled program while the drug remains illegal has raised
numerous challenges." The administration of President Barack
Obama has discouraged federal prosecutors from pursuing people
who distribute marijuana for medical purposes under state laws.
