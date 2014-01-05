(Adds governor's office declining to comment)
NEW YORK Jan 4 New York will soon allow the
limited use of medical marijuana for seriously ill patients
under a plan the state's governor will announce in the next few
days, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has steadily resisted pressure to
legalize marijuana, was expected to announce the plan at
Wednesday's State of the State address, according to the
newspaper's website.
A spokesman for Cuomo's office declined to comment on the
report.
The newspaper said the policy will be far more restrictive
than the laws in Colorado or California, where medical marijuana
is available to people with conditions such as backaches.
The move comes amid sharply shifting attitudes in the United
States toward marijuana use.
Earlier this week, Colorado became the first state to
regulate and sell marijuana for recreational use.
Twenty states and the District of Columbia have passed laws
in recent years allowing for various uses of medical marijuana -
but only Colorado and Washington have decriminalized its
recreational use.
Washington is not slated to open its first retail
establishments until later in 2014.
Under Cuomo's plan, 20 hospitals across New York will be
allowed to prescribe marijuana to patients suffering from
cancer, glaucoma and other serious diseases that meet standards
to be set by the state Department of Health, the newspaper said.
Cuomo's executive action does not require legislative
approval, but instead relies on a provision in a state public
health law that allows for the use of controlled substances for
patients with cancer and other serious illnesses, it said.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Jon Herskovitz, Dan
Grebler and Diane Craft)