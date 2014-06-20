By T.G. Branfalt Jr
ALBANY, N.Y., June 20 New York state lawmakers
gave final approval on Friday to allow limited access to medical
marijuana and make New York the 23rd U.S. state to make the drug
available for therapeutic purposes.
The 49 to 10 vote in the State Senate came one day after
Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced a deal with
lawmakers that Cuomo said balanced public health and public
safety concerns.
The State Assembly passed the measure in the early morning
hours of Friday by a vote of 117 to 13.
The program, which would bar smoking of marijuana but allow
it to be eaten or vaporized, would be regulated by the state's
Department of Health. It includes a "fail-safe" provision that
would allow the governor to stop the program at any time.
