By T.G. Branfalt Jr
ALBANY, N.Y., June 20 New York state lawmakers
gave final approval on Friday to a bill that would allow limited
access to medical marijuana in New York, joining 22 other states
where cannabis has been legalized for therapeutic purposes.
The bill, passed on a 49-10 state Senate vote, embodies a
deal reached on Thursday between Governor Andrew Cuomo and
lawmakers that would allow patients to inhale vaporized extracts
of pot's active ingredients or to eat them in food, but prohibit
smoking of marijuana itself.
Exactly how medical marijuana products will be formulated in
New York will be left up to the state's Health Department under
the program, which the governor would have discretion to halt at
any time, and which will expire after seven years, unless
lawmaker reauthorize it.
Cuomo, a Democrat who had long resisted proposals to
legalize medical pot, in part because of law enforcement issues,
said the compromise bill balances public safety with the health
needs of individuals seeking relief from serious ailments.
The state Assembly passed the measure early Friday by a vote
of 117 to 13, hours before final action in the Senate. Cuomo is
expected to sign the measure into law.
Of the 22 other states that already provide some form of
legalized access to marijuana for medical purposes, only one
other, Minnesota, bars smoking of the plant as a way of
administering it to patients, according to the Drug Policy
Alliance, a group that lobbied heavily for the New York bill.
Under New York's measure, the Health Department would
license five private companies in the state to produce and
distribute medical marijuana products through dispensaries.
Patients aged at least 21, who suffer from any one of a list
of specified ailments - epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Lou
Gehrig's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease,
neuropathies, spinal chord injuries, cancer and HIV/AIDS - would
be eligible to use cannabis as treatment.
The Health Department would have discretion to approve other
"serious conditions" for use of the drug as needed.
Patients will get a registration card allowing purchase of
the drug from a licensed dispensary; only doctors involved in
their direct care will be allowed to certify need for the drug.
The state Assembly, where liberal Democrats hold sway, has
been passing various versions of medical marijuana bills since
the 1990s. But those measures always faced stiff opposition in
the Senate, where Republicans share control with a breakaway
group of Democrats.
Medical marijuana advocates have objected to provisions in
the latest bill requiring participating doctors to take a
special training course, and excluding physician assistants and
nurse practitioners, as well as the ban on smoking, which they
say can provide faster relief.
The Drug Policy Alliance hailed the bill's passage as a
major step in the right direction.
"This bill is far from perfect," said the group's state
director, Gabriel Sayegh. "But if implemented quickly and
effectively, this program will help thousands of sick and
suffering New Yorkers, who need help now."
