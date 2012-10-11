Oct 11 The city of Oakland has sued to block
U.S. authorities from closing down a prominent medical marijuana
dispensary that is featured on a reality television show,
escalating a long-running conflict with the federal government
over pot.
The lawsuit by Oakland's city attorney asks a federal
judge to declare as unlawful federal government attempts to
close down Harborside Health Center (),
which is featured in the Discovery Channel reality show "Weed
Wars."
The action, filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for
the Northern District of California, follows a forfeiture action
against the property where the dispensary is situated that was
filed in July by the U.S. Attorney's office, officials said.
"This lawsuit is about protecting the rights of legitimate
medical patients," Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker said in
a statement.
"I am deeply dismayed that the federal government would seek
to deny these rights and deprive thousands of seriously ill
Californians of access to safe, affordable and effective
medicine," she said.
The dispute marks the latest clash between the federal
government, which holds that pot is an illegal drug, and local
officials in California, where voters in 1996 made the state the
first in the nation to allow cannabis as medicine. A total of 17
states now allow it, including Colorado, Oregon and Washington
state.
Oakland officials are not seeking damages in the lawsuit,
which names as defendants Melinda Haag, the U.S. Attorney for
the district, and Attorney General Eric Holder. A representative
for Haag could not be reached for comment.
Oakland officials in the past have been openly critical of
tough federal action against medical marijuana operations, but
the filing of a lawsuit represents the city's most
confrontational stance to date.
Medical marijuana dispensaries -- which sometimes offer
massages and other non-medical services, though some only
dispense marijuana -- are issued permits by the city of Oakland,
perhaps California's most tolerant municipality when it comes to
medical pot. In 2010, the city adopted plans to regulate
large-scale cannabis farms, then backed off under threat from
the federal government.
The city's lawsuit against the federal government is not
completely unprecedented. About a decade ago, the city and
county of Santa Cruz in northern California along with a local
medical marijuana collective sued the federal government after a
raid of that collective, said Tamar Todd, a senior staff
attorney with the Drug Policy Alliance.