PORTLAND, Ore., June 30 Marijuana smoking, seed
sharing and cannabis-themed rallies are among the ways Oregon
residents plan to celebrate as recreational-use pot becomes
legal in the fourth western U.S. state on Wednesday.
Marijuana use purely for the sake of getting high is to
become legal in the state from midnight on Tuesday, the first
step in a voter-approved initiative that will usher in retail
weed stores in 2016 like those operating in Washington state and
Colorado.
Pot shops are also expected in 2016 in Alaska, where voters
in November backed a similar legalization initiative. Pot use
became legal in Alaska in February.
The new laws reflect a shifting legal landscape for a plant
that remains illegal under federal law. Campaigns for legal pot
have started in California and other states, and medical-use
cannabis is now allowed in nearly half of U.S. states.
"We are thrilled with the end of adult marijuana
prohibition, but we are far from where we need to be," said Russ
Belville, of pro-marijuana group NORML's Portland chapter.
Under the law, Oregon residents 21 and older can smoke
privately, grow up to four plants and legally posses up to eight
ounces (227 grams) at home and have one ounce (28 grams) outside
home, the Liquor Control Commission said.
Driving while high remains illegal and pot cannot be
transported out of state, even to neighboring Washington, where
retailing started last year, the commission said.
Weed giveaways and rallies were planned for the week, and
advocates planned to gather before midnight under the neon
"Portland Oregon" sign to take photos and exchange pot seeds and
flowers, an event organizer said.
In a subtle dig at stoned snackers, Portland police issued a
graphic showing how much weed a person can possess by comparing
the amount with a donut.
Regulators will start accepting business license
applications in January, with stores slated for next fall.
Opposition was still simmering, though, with lawmakers
pushing a bill allowing marijuana retail bans in municipalities
where at least 55 percent of voters opposed November's ballot
initiative, said Republican state Senator Ted Ferrioli.
"Nervousness about marijuana sort of becoming normed in our
society is widespread," Ferrioli said.
Kevin Sabet, president of anti-marijuana group Smart
Approaches to Marijuana, said: "When most Oregonians realize
this is about Big Marijuana making money, and they see child
poisonings from THC gummy bears and candies go up, along with
car accidents, they may have reservations."
