By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., July 1 Crowds counted down the
minutes to midnight then lit up joints as smoking marijuana
became legal in Oregon on Wednesday and the legalization
movement spread to a fourth U.S. state.
Hundreds gathered on the Burnside Bridge in downtown
Portland and smoked under the glow of a neon city sign, marking
the moment that the law allowing recreational use, backed by
voters in November, came into effect.
The legislation opens the way for shops to sell marijuana by
next year, though a bill headed to the governor's desk would
allow bans on retail sales in cities and counties where at least
55 percent of voters voted against legal weed.
Similar legalization initiatives that have ushered in retail
pot shops are already in force in Washington state and Colorado,
reflecting a shifting landscape for a drug that remains illegal
under federal law. Alaska, which also voted to legalize
marijuana, hopes for pot shops in 2016.
About half of U.S. states allow marijuana for medical use.
The District of Columbia has voted to allow recreational-use
marijuana but not retail shops, and a pot legalization campaign
is getting underway in California, where voters in 2010 rejected
legal weed. Maine lawmakers blocked pot-legalization last month.
"We are thrilled with the end of adult marijuana
prohibition, but we are far from where we need to be," said Russ
Belville, from the pro-marijuana group NORML.
Oregon residents aged 21 and older can now smoke privately,
grow up to four plants and possess up to eight ounces (227
grams) at home and one ounce outside home, the Liquor Control
Commission said.
Driving while high remains illegal and pot cannot be taken
out of state, even to neighboring Washington, where retailing
started last year, the commission said.
Public smoking also remains illegal, but there were no
immediate reports of arrests.
Regulators will start accepting business license
applications in January, with stores slated for next fall.
Portland International Airport warned travelers that
although police would not seize marijuana, passengers remained
subject to the laws at their final destinations.
"Nervousness about marijuana sort of becoming normed in our
society is widespread," said Republican state Senator Ted
Ferrioli.
Kevin Sabet, president of anti-marijuana group Smart
Approaches to Marijuana, said: "When most Oregonians realize
this is about Big Marijuana making money, and they see child
poisonings from THC gummy bears and candies go up, along with
car accidents, they may have reservations."
