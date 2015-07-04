By Courtney Sherwood
PORTLAND, Ore., July 3 More than a thousand
marijuana enthusiasts and entrepreneurs met in Oregon on Friday
to swap samples, contacts and business tips in hopes of
profiting from the state's new law allowing the recreational use
of pot.
Licensed growers handed out free tastes, gardening experts
displayed organic plant food and artists sold marijuana pipes to
participants at the "Weed the People" event.
"Cannabis is a great opportunity for us," said D.J. King, a
labor organizer with the United Food and Commercial Workers who
wants to unionize workers at marijuana grow operations,
distributors and retailers.
"There is a lot of money being made, and we want to be sure
to spread it out," she said.
Smoking marijuana recreationally became legal in Oregon on
Wednesday. The law opens the way for shops to sell marijuana by
next year.
Similar legalization initiatives have ushered in retail pot
shops in Washington state and Colorado, reflecting a shifting
landscape for a drug that remains illegal under federal law.
Alaska has voted to legalize marijuana and hopes for pot
shops in 2016, while the District of Columbia has voted to allow
recreational-use marijuana but not retail shops.
At "Weed the People," entrepreneur Joshua Waldman said he
has a license to grow medical marijuana and attended the event
to learn how to become a recreational grower.
"I want to be sure everything I do is legal," Waldman said.
Under Oregon's gradual approach to legalization, medical use
has been authorized for decades.
Regulators will start accepting business license
applications in January, with stores slated for next fall.
Some like Katy Hammond simply came for fun and for free
samples.
"We want to be part of history in the making," the
25-year-old Hammond said.
Driving while high remains illegal and pot cannot be taken
out of state. Public smoking also remains illegal.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Kim Coghill)