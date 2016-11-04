SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 Marijuana private equity
investor Privateer Holdings has raised $40 million in
convertible debt ahead of next week's elections, with pot
legalization on the ballot in nine U.S. states.
Several investors rushed to place their funds, while others
held back to wait for the election results.
Of the nine states that will vote on Tuesday on legalizing
medical or recreational marijuana, California ranks as the most
important. The most populous U.S. state is considering allowing
recreational adult use. If the measure passes, it is expected to
legitimize part of a multi-billion-dollar black market and open
new opportunities for companies ranging from software to pot
delivery.
Financial services firm Cowen and Co forecasts a $50 billion
U.S. market in a decade, up from $6 billion in legal sales
today. U.S. law prohibits marijuana but federal agencies so far
have limited their enforcement effort for companies which follow
local laws in states that have legalized pot.
Seattle-based Privateer is one of several funds and
investment companies targeting marijuana businesses. It said
investors were divided on when to make their moves.
"Most of the potential lead investors wanted to wait until
after next Tuesday to invest," Chief Executive Brendan Kennedy
said in an interview. Others were ready to invest, but it was
difficult to agree on how to value Privateer, with the outcome
of the state votes unclear. The presidential race was a
secondary issue, he added.
"This is a way to sort of take capital from investors
without having to negotiate the price," he said. Privateer hopes
to raise $100 million in the next round, including the notes.
The valuation of the company will be set when the round
closes, and convertible note holders will get a 15 percent
discount when they get equity in Privateer, he said.
The company plans to put more than half of the round in
companies outside the United States, including Canada and
potentially Australia, he said.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler)