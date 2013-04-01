By Daniel Lovering
| BOSTON, April 1
BOSTON, April 1 A law decriminalizing possession
of small amounts of marijuana went into effect in Rhode Island
on Monday after the state last year became the 15th in the
United States to enact such legislation.
Governor Lincoln Chafee signed the legislation into law in
June but it did not take effect until Monday, a move intended to
allow time for officials to work out procedures, said state
Representative John Edwards, a co-sponsor of the measure.
Possession of one ounce (28 grams) or less of marijuana in
Rhode Island now constitutes a civil offense punishable by a
$150 fine and forfeiture of the drug, though three offenses in
an 18-month period amount to a misdemeanor.
"I think it's going to save our police a lot of problems,"
he said, adding that what might have been mere "youthful
indiscretion" will no longer lead to a criminal record that
might have long-term consequences.
Previously, possession of even small amounts of marijuana in
the smallest U.S. state was considered a misdemeanor, with a
penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $500.
Under the new law, minors caught with marijuana will have to
complete a drug awareness program and perform community service.
Half the revenue from fines will be put toward youth education
and treatment programs.
State Senator Joshua Miller, another co-sponsor of the
legislation, said the new law would take the state in "the right
direction" and would lead to better outcomes for young people
who might otherwise face law enforcement and incarceration.
Rhode Island's neighboring states of Massachusetts and
Connecticut have also decriminalized possession of small amounts
of marijuana.
U.S. drug officials have classified marijuana as an illegal
drug with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse
since 1970.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay)