SEATTLE/DENVER Feb 3 Vending machines selling
medical marijuana opened for business in Seattle on Tuesday, in
what the company providing them billed as a first-in-the-state
innovation that it expects to expand to other cities and states
where pot is legal as medicine.
The first purchase from a ZaZZZ, as the user-automated
machines are called, was for one gram of a strain dubbed Girl
Scout Cookies for $15, inside Seattle Caregivers medical
marijuana dispensary.
"It's a way to take something that has proven itself as a
viable business model throughout the last century, and bring it
into the 21st century," said Stephen Shearin, president of
technology company American Green Inc, which provides
the machines.
Washington state voters joined Colorado in 2012 in
legalizing recreational marijuana, ushering in retail shops
carrying a range of pot products for adults. Voters in Alaska
and Oregon adopted similar initiatives last year.
But in Washington state, a loosely regulated medical
marijuana industry runs alongside the recreational pot system.
The Seattle vending machine debut comes as lawmakers in
Olympia weigh numerous marijuana-related bills, including a
wide-ranging proposal to align the medical and recreational
industries by phasing out collective gardens and allowing
medical dispensaries to transition to recreational-use shops.
Shearin said about five ZaZZZ vending machines are currently
planned for Seattle and Washington state, with more slated for
Colorado, California, Michigan, Rhode Island and Alaska, all
among the 23 states where medical marijuana is legal.
Marijuana vending machines are also provided by other
companies, such as California's Medbox Inc, but
regulators in each state did not know how many vending machines
were operating.
The machines are upgraded versions of the first ZaZZZ
machine that opened last April in Colorado's Herbal Elements
dispensary, which only carries edibles.
The Seattle machine was stocked with cannabis flower,
vaporizer pens, hemp-oil energy drinks and other merchandise,
Shearin said, adding that machines would carry unique products
not available in the dispensaries where they are located.
A buyer's medical marijuana license is checked by a
dispensary employee before that person can use the machine,
which uses an ID-card scanner.
At a recreational-use pot shop, such a machine would have to
be installed behind the counter and operated by an employee,
under Washington state law.
"What is the purpose of having a vending machine if it's got
to be manned?" said John Davis, who owns dispensaries in
Seattle. "Why not just sell them the product?"
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Keith Coffman in
Denver; Additional reporting by David Ryder in Seattle; Editing
by Eric Walsh)