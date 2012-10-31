By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. Oct 31 Marijuana activists in
Washington state hope voters will be reassured by strict new
"stoned driving" standards, despite opposition from medical
cannabis users who say the limits would make it hard for them to
ever drive legally.
Washington is among three states voting on Tuesday on
whether to allow marijuana for recreational use, even though the
federal government considers it illegal, harmful and liable to
be abused. Legalization measures in two other states, Colorado
and Oregon, contain no new restrictions on impaired driving.
The group behind the Washington state measure has set a
clear, measurable red line for blood limits on pot's
psychoactive element, which is built into the initiative to be
decided by voters. In doing so, they have sought to overcome the
failings of a 2010 California legalization referendum, which
foundered in part over fears of more deadly car crashes.
But they have also ventured into the heavily contested
territory of how to scientifically gauge hazardous levels of pot
in drivers, and how limits should be enforced.
Critics say the science around pot-impaired driving is not
settled and the National Institute on Drug Abuse says more
research is needed to understand pot's impact on driving.
Under the Washington proposal, an average pot smoker would
cross the limit after two or three hits from a joint, and remain
too high to drive for a couple of hours, said Brian Vicente,
co-author of the Colorado cannabis legalization initiative.
Regular medical pot users, because they have more of the
drug in their system, could be pushed over the limit after
inhaling less of the drug, he said.
No state has ever legalized cannabis for recreational use,
but polls have consistently shown the Washington measure
leading, if by a narrowing margin.
An Elway Poll of 451 likely voters released last week showed
48 percent support the bill versus 44 percent opposed, with a
margin of error of 4.5 percent.
New Approach Washington, the group behind the measure, has
far out raised backers of the other two state legalization
efforts, taking in over $4.5 million since the measure earned a
place on the ballot.
The impaired driving limits are meant to make the measure
palatable to a broad swath of voters, said Alison Holcomb, an
ACLU lawyer who wrote the initiative and directs the campaign.
SWAYING VOTERS
"Trying to move such an historic measure, you can't take
anything for granted," she said. "There was definitely a
political consideration involved."
A dozen states have standards for the amount of THC, the
ingredient in pot that makes users high, that drivers can have
in their blood. Nine of those states have zero tolerance, and
the rest have limits on THC in the blood that are more
restrictive than the proposal before Washington voters.
Washington prohibits driving while impaired by marijuana,
but does not yet have a specific blood level standard.
Holcomb said legalization proponents had commissioned a
statewide poll in May in which 62 percent of 602 likely voters
said a pot-impaired driving standard would make them more likely
to vote for legalization. Washington is one of 17 states that
already allow medical marijuana.
She said Californians rejected a pot legalization measure in
2010 that lacked an impaired driving element after Mothers
Against Drunk Driving complained the law would lead to more
accidents.
But the proposed impaired driving standards have not won
many fans among foes of legal pot.
"I don't think it really would be much of a deterrent," said
Steve Freng, prevention treatment manager for the Northwest High
Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, which seeks to curb the
use of illicit drugs. Freng fears legalization would lead to
more teenagers obtaining marijuana.
In a twist, some medical pot backers oppose the initiative.
They say regular medical cannabis users could become outlaws
under the proposed driving standard of 5 nanograms of active THC
per milliliter of blood because THC can linger in the system.
Those under 21 would face a zero-tolerance policy.
"You don't criminalize us and call it legalization just to
get (the measure) passed," said Steve Sarich, a medical
marijuana entrepreneur who leads the anti-initiative campaign.
A 2006 study cited by legalization proponents shows that pot
users with between 5 and 10 nanograms of active THC per
milliliter of blood were 75 to 90 percent more likely than sober
people to show signs of impairment in driving-related tasks.
Research shows a once-a-week pot user's active THC level
drops below the state's proposed legal limit within three hours
of smoking, said toxicology expert Stefan Toennes of Goethe
University in Germany. Heavy users sustain a higher level of THC
longer, but only in extreme cases for over eight hours, he said.
The Washington state measure would create a system to
license and tax pot growers, processors and stores. Only those
21 and older could legally buy the drug for recreation.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Todd Eastham)