By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash., June 20
OLYMPIA, Wash., June 20 The regulatory board
overseeing marijuana legalization in Washington State is leaning
toward allowing licensed growers to raise the drug outdoors,
citing the much higher carbon footprint of indoor and greenhouse
cultivation, board members said.
The view, which all three members of the Washington State
Liquor Control Board told Reuters they shared, represents a
reversal from the draft pot industry rules the body issued last
month.
"If they can provide the security parameters that we require
for indoor or greenhouse, if they can provide for that outdoors,
then it's OK with me," board member Ruthann Kurose said, after a
public meeting on Wednesday.
Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to
legalize recreational pot after approval by voters last
November, although the use and sale of marijuana remains illegal
under federal law. Some 18 states allow pot for medical use.
The shift on cultivation rules underscores the degree to
which the Washington State board is taking public feedback to
heart, Chairwoman Sharon Foster said, and comes after the
Seattle Times cited a 2012 study published in the journal Energy
Policy saying that a kilogram of cannabis grown indoors requires
the same amount of energy as 11 cross-country car trips.
"We're all willing to keep learning and changing our minds
when enough stuff is put in front of us," Foster said.
The next draft of the pot industry rules is due on July 3.
The board will file its official rules in August and plans to
start accepting applications for licenses to grow, process and
sell marijuana in September. Retail marijuana stores are
expected to open in the state next spring.
While marijuana remains illegal under federal law, it is
unclear whether the Obama administration will move to block
states from implementing their recreational markets.
On Monday, seven Democratic members of Congress from
Washington State sent U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder a letter
urging the federal government to respect state law and to
quickly announce its intention to do so.
"Further delay will slow the potential for economic
advancement and could lead to wasted resources," the letter
said.
