* First part of force of 2,500 to rotate through northern
port of Darwin
* U.S., Australia increase focus on Asia-Pac as China power
grows
* China wary of U.S. pivot towards Asia
* U.S., Australia stress training, humanitarian focus
April 4 Some 200 U.S. Marines arrived in
Australia late on Tuesday for a six-month deployment, the first
of 2,500 troops expected to rotate through a de facto base in
Darwin as part of plans to deepen the U.S. military presence in
the Asia-Pacific.
The deployment of Marines to northern Australia has sparked
concern in China, where officials have questioned whether it is
part of a larger U.S. strategy aimed at encircling it and
thwarting the country's rise as a global power.
"The world needs to essentially come to grips with the rise
of China, the rise of India, the move of strategic and political
and economic influence to our part of the world," Australia
Defence Minister Stephen Smith said in Darwin.
"And we need to ensure that we do that in a way in which the
international community responds to that change, manages that
change," he said, adding he believed having the Marines in
Australia would enhance those efforts.
The tropical port of Darwin is located 500 miles (820 kms)
from Indonesia, allowing the Marines to respond quickly to any
humanitarian and security issues in Southeast Asia, where
tensions have risen due to disputes over sovereignty in the
South China Sea.
When the deployment was announced last November by President
Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, they
cast it as a way to increase bilateral military cooperation and
training and said it was not an attempt to isolate China.
"The notion that we fear China is mistaken. The notion that
we are looking to exclude China is mistaken," Obama said, adding
that "we welcome a rising, peaceful China."
MODEST STATEMENT
James Hardy, Asia Pacific Editor for IHS Jane's Defence
Weekly, said that while the deployment was small, it would give
the United States more options in Asia, where it already has
bases in South Korea, Okinawa and Guam, as well as strategic
relationships with Singapore and the Philippines.
"A company of marines (rising to 2,500) is a very small
footprint, and compared to a permanent homeporting or homebasing
of naval or aviation assets, which the U.S. could have proposed
and the Australians could have accepted, this has quite a
limited force projection capability, and so can be seen as a
modest statement of intent," Hardy said.
The first group of Marines, from the 3rd Marine Regiment
based in Hawaii, will engage in exercises with the Australian
Defence Forces and also will travel to other nations in the
region for training and exercises, a Marine Corps spokesman
said.
The force is expected to grow in size over time to become a
2,500-person Marine Air Ground Task Force, the spokesman said.
It is expected to be a rotational force, with different units
moving through for short periods of time rather than being based
in Australia permanently.
"This is completely irrelevant militarily, but quite
important as a signal and that's why it is valued in the
region," said a diplomat from the Asia-Pacific region.
Like China, Australia is looking to develop its military
capabilities to reflect its increasing economic power and is
focusing on its northwest coast, where its offshore oil and gas
sector is booming.
(Reporting By David Alexander in Washington, James Grubel in
Canberra and Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Bill Trott and
John Mair)