WASHINGTON Two U.S. military helicopters collided over a training range in Arizona on Wednesday killing seven Marines, the Marines said on Thursday.

The aircraft, an AH-1W "Cobra" and a UH-1Y "Huey," were conducting routine training operations when the accident occurred.

The marines said the accident took place at the Yuma Training Range Complex in Yuma at about 8 p.m.

The Marines said the incident, which was in a remote part of the training range, was under investigation.

