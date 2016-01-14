NEW YORK Jan 14 Jittery retail investors who
want to protect their retirement against the recent roller
coaster stock market should look to large cap companies and sell
stocks on big rallies, brokers said Thursday.
Keen to reassure clients still unnerved by the market
downturn in August and now seeing a 6 percent year-to-date
decline in the Standard & Poor's 500, advisers and brokers are
preaching safer investments and warning that volatility may
continue.
"We are advising go large cap, very high quality companies
with good, solid balance sheets, like the S&P 100 or the Russell
Top 50," said Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment officer of
portfolio solutions for Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
Investment Management and Guidance division.
Richmond Brothers in Jackson, Michigan, sent its third
"hand-holding note" to roughly 500 clients on Thursday, said
David Richmond, the firm's president.
"Are clients scared? Absolutely. This is literally their
life savings," said Richmond, who manages $350 million in assets
for clients who are mostly retired or close to retiring.
Richmond said he does not anticipate another recession until
2018 or 2019. But he prepared clients now by selling into
strength - when stocks repeatedly topped 52-week highs -
reducing clients' overall equity percentage by 12 percent in the
last seven months.
When the inevitable recession hits, Richmond said he wants
clients to hold only 30 to 35 percent of their portfolio in
equities.
Broker Vincent Barbera, managing partner at the independent
firm Newbridge Wealth Management outside of Philadelphia, began
decreasing his clients' equities exposure nearly a year and a
half ago in favor of actively managed funds like International
Value Advisers.
Barbera said he likes that the fund, managed by Charles de
Vaulx, is conservative and may hold as much as 25 percent of
assets in cash at times. "If there's nothing to buy, don't buy
it," he said.
Barbera fielded a phone call from a client Wednesday who was
concerned about the market's 6 percent decline. "I told him,
'I'm worried about 20 percent,'" he said.
Many advisers see the market decline as a time to bargain
hunt. Colorado-based independent adviser Trent Porter advises
his clients to "buy the dips," or buy stocks that have fallen
like commodities and emerging markets as part of rebalancing.
Porter believes these stocks hold upside potential as they did
in the last five-years of post-crisis bull market.
"Stocks are like a roller coaster: when you panic and jump
out is when you get hurt," Porter said. "If you are in for the
ride and expect the ups and downs you'll be ahead in the long
term."
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)