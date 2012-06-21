Honda to focus on self-driving cars, robotics, EVs through 2030
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars
NEW YORK, June 21 Goldman Sachs recommended shorting the S&P 500 index with a target level of 1,285 on Thursday, saying the latest U.S. data suggests that weakness in the economy has extended into June.
"This morning, the Philly Fed print of -16.6, down sequentially and worse than expected, provides further evidence that weakness has extended into June," Goldman said in a note to clients. "We now think, with incremental U.S. monetary policy on hold, the market will need to confront a deteriorating growth picture near term.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank reported that factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second straight month in June, with its business activity index at a reading of minus 16.6.
The S&P 500 was trading down 1.6 percent at 1,333.70 in afternoon trading.
CINOVEC, Czech Republic, June 7 Mining for lithium could start in the Czech Republic in two years, exploiting Europe's largest resource of the metal that is used in batteries for electric vehicles and home power storage.