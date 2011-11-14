FOREX-Dollar on tenterhooks as investors await Fed policy clues
* Fed rate hike expected, with focus on outlook, balance sheet
NEW YORK Nov 14 Debt restructuring in Greece, Portugal and Ireland with write-downs for private creditors of 75 percent to 80 percent are needed to help stop Europe's debt crisis turning into a global meltdown, said BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset managers.
"Governments are falling, bond yields are zig-zagging by whole percentage points and markets around the world are locking up: the euro zone turmoil risks turning into a global crisis," BlackRock said in a research note on Monday. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but activity was subdued ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.