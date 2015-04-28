By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 Investors will rake in more
than $1 trillion in 2015 as U.S. companies increase stock
buybacks and boost dividends, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said, with
benefits coming soon as many S&P 500 companies exit a blackout
period for repurchases next week.
The firm forecasts an 18 percent jump in buybacks and 7
percent climb in dividends for the year.
"Corporate activity in early 2015 supports our view that the
S&P 500 will return more than $1 trillion of cash to investors
this year," said David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at
Goldman in New York said in an April 24 note to clients.
Next week more than 80 percent of the Standard & Poor's 500
market cap companies will have exited the "blackout period" in
which share repurchases are put on hold prior to quarterly
results announcements.
Companies that make those cash infusions see an automatic
increase in their per-share earnings and dividend yield, Goldman
noted. That tends to raise their share prices, which will
bolster the broader market, it added.
Goldman has highlighted Allstate Corp, Apple Inc
and Northrop Grumman Corp as cash-rich
companies likely to repurchase their own shares. Apple announced
on Monday a $50 billon boost to its buyback authorization and an
11 percent increase to its quarterly dividend.
Cohanzick Management in New York, which runs a strategy that
focuses on shorting investment grade bonds that would be hurt by
buybacks and dividends, said it is watching McDonald's Corp
and Monsanto Co, among others.
Investors who short a financial instrument borrow it to sell
while betting that the price will drop, so they can buy it back
for less to repay the lender and pocket the difference.
"It's certainly logical at this point having reported their
quarterly numbers for them to now be back in the market through
their share buyback program," said Bruce Falbaum, a principal at
Cohanzick.
McDonald's posted quarterly earnings on April 22 and said in
May it planned to return $18 billion to $20 billion to
shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends over the
next two years. Monsanto, which announced a $10 billion share
repurchase plan in June 2014, reported earnings on April 1.
BUYBACKS NOT A PANACEA
The lift from buybacks could fuel an extended rally, or at
least continue to keep a floor under equities as companies
pursue them more aggressively. Data from Birinyi Associates in
Westport, Connecticut, suggest no slowdown in corporate
buybacks, with $337 billion in stock repurchase plans announced
through April 24, well above the $251 billion through the same
period last year.
But as buybacks increase, investors may want to exercise
restraint in chasing companies with large repurchase programs.
Goldman notes that with high valuations and a strong dollar,
corporate cash may best be used overseas instead of on share
repurchases.
Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup
in New York, cautions that while buybacks affect stock prices,
they are not the only piece of the puzzle.
"It's a little bit optimistic to believe that you can define
the moves in stocks purely on the basis on stock buyback
activity," said Levkovich.
"It's too neat a package to tie up and tie a little bow
around of and say 'perfect.' I wish it were that easy."
