NEW YORK Feb 11 Global stock markets are on
their shakiest footing in years.
Investors are fleeing stocks and running to safe-havens like
bonds and gold, driven by concerns about economic growth the
effectiveness of central banks' policies.
At the same time, tumbling energy prices are upending the
economies of oil-producing countries, further slicing into
global economic growth.
Only six weeks ago cheap oil prices were still expected to
cushion the global economy, and the Federal Reserve's decision
to raise interest rates for the first time since the end of the
financial crisis in 2008 was widely seen as a vote of confidence
that the world's largest economy would continue to grow.
In addition to the selling in the United States, major stock
indexes worldwide have also been hit hard, despite efforts by
the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank to spur growth
through lower interest rates.
Large institutions and sovereign wealth funds, who borrowed
in euro and yen, have been selling riskier assets, and are now
buying back those currencies, undermining central bank efforts.
Here are some of the chief issues weighing on the market
now.
WHAT IS THE BIGGEST REASON FOR THE SELLOFF?
The selloff in stock markets which began late last year has
deepened as banks grapple with the implications of negative
interest rates in parts of Europe and Japan and the flattening
of the U.S. Treasury yield curve.
"One of the new themes in markets is that (quantitative
easing) has damaged the banks and that therefore it exacerbates
the risk-off environment," said Steve Englander, managing
director and global head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup in New
York.
Negative interest rates on central bank deposits and on
government bond yields undermine the traditional ability of
banks to profit from the difference between borrowing costs and
lending returns.
Banks have to pay to park money at central banks or buy low
yielding government bonds while continuing to pay deposit rates
to customers so that they do not withdraw their money.
With a decline of 18 percent on the year, S&P 500 financials
are by far the worst performing sector in 2016.
While the Federal Reserve has avoided introducing negative
rates on reserves, in Congressional testimony on Thursday, Fed
Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers that the Fed would look into
negative interest rates if needed.
"I wouldn't take those off the table," she said.
WASN'T ENERGY THE PROBLEM ?
Higher levels of U.S. oil output, thanks to fracking
technology, along with over-production by Saudi Arabia,
contributed to a world-wide oil glut, sparking a steep fall in
energy and other commodity prices at the start of last year.
At $27 a barrel, oil prices are now near 13-year lows and
some analysts say they expect to see prices drop further.
Tumbling oil prices resulted in sharp contractions in the
economies of oil-producing countries, and pushed up yields on
corporate debt, leading to defaults in the energy sector.
"Investors whose livelihood revolve around oil and gas and
commodities are liquidating because they need the cash," said
Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity
Management in San Francisco.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE FED?
Markets now do not expect the Fed to go ahead with its
planned interest rate rises this year. The federal funds futures
market now shows traders are not expecting the Fed to raise
rates until at least February of next year. At one point on
Thursday, futures contracts were even pricing in a slight chance
of a rate cut this year, and investors said some of the rally in
gold prices resulted from the possibility of a rate cut.
The move in fed funds futures has been accompanied by a
rapid decline in the spread between short-dated and long-dated
U.S. Treasury securities. The difference between the 2-year
Treasury note yield and 10-year note yield has narrowed to 0.95
percentage points, the tightest it has been since December 2007.
The flattening of the yield curve has often preceded recessions
in the past.
The narrowing yield curve spread shows investors are less
confident of economic growth, even though Yellen told Congress
on Wednesday that U.S. economy looks strong enough that Fed may
stick to its plan to gradually raise interest rates.
"Part of the problem is that the Fed is in a no-man's land
right now: not dovish enough for the doves and not hawkish
enough for the hawks, so it's not satisfying any point of view
in the investment markets," said Terri Spath, chief investment
officer at Santa Monica-based Sierra Investment Management.
WHEN WILL THE FALL IN STOCKS END ?
There are few signs yet that investors are dumping their
holdings wholesale, typically a mark of a market bottom, said
Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta.
"It still seems to be focused on specific issues, whether
it's credit or it's oil. But clearly there is a more defensive
tone that the market is taking and we're watching for signs of
capitulation," he said.
Similarly, Credit Suisse noted that hedge funds have been
selling in February, but the scope of that selling "lacks the
much anticipated capitulation trade that would signal a bottom."
Credit Suisse also noted that macro-focused hedge funds have
built up large U.S. equity short positions which have been a
decent indicator of market direction in the past.
Even if the severity of the selling tapers off, 2016 will
likely continue to be a bad year for stocks, said Mohannad Aama,
managing director at Beam Capital Management in New York. The
S&P 500 stock index is down approximately 10.3 percent for the
year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite is down more than 15
percent over the same time.
"Although we've being seeing good job numbers, the general
feeling is that the U.S. economy is nearing a peak and there is
not much left as far as trends to be talked about," Aama said.
