(In Dec 7 item, corrects title of BlackRock's Martin Hegarty in
last paragraph)
By Dion Rabouin and David Randall
NEW YORK Dec 7 As Wall Street readies for the
first Federal Reserve interest rate increase in nearly a decade,
some mutual fund managers and strategists are aiming at a trade
that many see as a lonely bet - higher inflation.
Most measures of inflation remain subdued. The market has
generally accepted that the Fed is going to start raising rates
this month because the job market has improved, and less so
because of inflation. The Fed expects inflation to rise to its 2
percent target, although in the last few years it has
consistently fell short.
Because of that, market expectations for inflation have been
falling, not rising, as many expected by now. The 10-year
break-even inflation rate, as measured by Treasury Inflation
Protected securities (TIPS), is currently at 1.61 percent. Six
months ago, it was at 1.87 percent.
"The market is too benign in terms of pricing inflation
right now," said Erin Browne, portfolio manager at Point72 Asset
Management, formerly known as SAC Capital. She is buying
break-evens, a trade in which an investor buys TIPs and sells
regular Treasuries in hopes that the inflation-linked bonds
outperform the fixed-rate variety.
Other areas of the market that would be expected to do well
include high-yield bonds and energy. Those sectors, along with
bank loans, industrials and Latam equities, are all bets that
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch terms "inflation plays" and have
recorded notable outflows throughout 2015.
"It's not that inflation is going to scream to the upside,
but it's going to be higher," said Browne, noting this qualifies
as a potentially underpriced "tail risk" in the market.
With the unemployment rate at 5 percent, wages have started
to pick up, with notable mentions of job scarcity across
numerous industries in the Fed's most recent Beige Book.
"While we're not inflation bulls, we're quite bullish
relative to what the market is pricing in," said Michael Pond,
head of global inflation markets strategy at Barclays.
Along with higher wages - a typical driver of inflation -
medical costs could play a larger role in pushing prices higher
in the coming year, bond strategists say. Healthcare costs
account for 24 percent of the core personal consumption
expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred measure of
inflation, Barclays notes. Medicare premiums are set to rise by
2.5 percent on average next year, while private plan premiums
should rise by 2.8 percent, it estimates.
Pond expects inflation to run at 1.8 to 2 percent over each
of the next two years, nearly double the 1 percent rate
projected by the short-term bond market. He is bullish on
short-end break-evens.
Overall, investors are modestly adding to their bets on
inflation. TIPS-focused mutual funds and ETFs have seen inflows
of $3.8 billion so far this year, compared with outflows of $2.6
billion over the same period last year, according to Lipper.
Even a small rise in inflation will likely create a "massive
steepening" in the yields of 30-year Treasuries, said Ashwin
Alankar, global head of asset allocation at Janus Capital Group,
which had $192 billion under management as of the third quarter.
"As inflation starts becoming more evident in the economy,
people will start exiting the crowded trade of holding the long
end of the bond market, which is the most crowded trade today,"
he said.
Alankar has been moving more of his portfolio out of 30-year
Treasuries and into the shorter end of the yield curve in
anticipation that a rush of investors out of long-dated bonds
will send yields on 30-year Treasuries closer to 4 percent from
the current 2.98 percent. Such a move would be the largest jump
in yields since the financial crisis.
Not every fund manager is bullish on inflation, of course.
Carl Kaufman, co-portfolio manager of the $5.8 billion Osterweis
Strategic Income fund, said that poor retail sales
suggest the economy is not strong enough to boost inflation.
Yet Martin Hegarty, BlackRock's managing director
and head of inflation-linked bond portfolios, said a bottoming
out of oil and other commodity prices will dispel concerns about
deflation that have kept inflation expectations in check.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Dan Grebler)