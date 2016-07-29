By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 29 Two University of California,
Berkeley professors have taken a deep dive into new data and
found that claims in Michael Lewis' bestseller "Flash Boys" that
retail investors are being gouged, or "front-run," by high-speed
traders not to be true - at least not now.
Professors Robert Bartlett and Justin McCrary said their
findings contradict the common belief that fast traders
systematically exploit others who rely on public data feeds,
which in the past were notoriously slow.
"Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt" touted two theories of
market abuse that the study, "How Rigged Are Stock Markets?
Evidence from Microsecond Timestamps," disproves, said Bartlett,
a securities lawyer.
One theory is that market-makers such as Citadel LLC cheat
customers by not giving them the best price available, he said.
"It turns out that's just not right," he said.
The Justice Department has subpoenaed information from
Citadel and rival market maker KCG Holdings Inc related
to their execution of stock trades, Reuters reported in May,
citing people familiar with the investigation.
The other theory asserts that traders using faster data know
when a stock quote becomes "stale," run ahead to buy the
security and immediately sell it back when the pubic feed
updates. This practice allegedly allowed high-frequency traders
"risk-free" opportunities to pick off orders.
"That's not happening either," Bartlett said.
The study found little evidence that users of a slower feed
of quotes and trade prices transmitted by Securities Information
Processors, or SIPs, were disadvantaged. In fact, traders
pricing off the SIP gained on average of 3 cents per 100 shares.
The study examined nine months of quote and trade data on
the 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones industrial average.
The Securities and Exchange Commission last year ordered the
SIP data be time-stamped to the microsecond and carry the time
when the exchanges transmit to their direct feeds. The two data
sets can now be aligned and the latency - the time it takes for
the data to travel - can be compared for the first time.
A prior inability to fully assess the data had hampered
understanding the extent to which front-running, or "latency
arbitrage," actually occurred, the professors said.
About 97 percent of trades occur at a time when data from
both feeds match. For the remaining 3 percent of trades, less
than 1/10th of that left a liquidity taker in a worse position,
they said.
"It's a clean and crisp study on the subject of are
liquidity takers being harmed," said David Weisberger, head of
trading analytics at IHS-Markit. "Their methodology is quite
good and uses conservative assumptions, which means their
numbers, if anything, overstate the problem."
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)