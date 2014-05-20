NEW YORK May 20 The value of equities investors
bought on the New York Stock Exchange with borrowed money fell
2.9 percent in April from the previous month, marking the second
straight monthly decline after reaching a record high in
February.
NYSE margin debt accounts totaled $437.2 billion in April,
down from $450.3 billion in March and the record $465.7 billion
in February, exchange data showed on Tuesday.
Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds
and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns
through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are
seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.
