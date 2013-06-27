NEW YORK, June 27 The value of U.S. equities investors bought with borrowed money fell 1.7 percent in May from the previous month's record high, marking the first monthly decline in margin debt in nearly a year.

Margin debt accounts totaled $401.6 billion in May, down from a record $408.7 billion in April, data from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority showed on Thursday.

The level had increased every month since a 2.3 percent drop between June and July 2012.

Margin debt is one way to measure how much risk hedge funds and other large investors are taking to enhance their returns through the use of borrowed cash. Extremely high readings are seen as a gauge of overly bullish sentiment.

In April, the New York Stock Exchange reported margin debt hit $384.4 billion, surpassing the previous record of $381.4 billion in July 2007. On Thursday, the NYSE said its share of the May total was $377 billion.