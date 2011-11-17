* U.S. bank, money fund exposure to core Europe sizable
* Fears of contagion if euro-zone debt crisis worsens
* Unclear whether hedges are enough to stem risks
By Richard Leong and Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 17 No matter how much Wall
Street cuts its ties to Europe, it can't seem to eliminate the
risk that the euro-zone crisis could engulf the U.S. financial
system.
U.S. banks and money funds have been slashing their direct
exposure to Italy, Greece, and other debt-laden nations in the
last six months. But U.S. institutions are still vulnerable to
Europe's debt turmoil.
The last few days have been particularly disconcerting.
The crisis has grown more serious, with bond yields spiking in
even top-rated nations like Austria, France and the
Netherlands.
Bond traders are pricing in a greater possibility of a
replay of the days after Lehman Brothers' collapse more than
three years ago as European leaders have been unable to get
ahead of the spreading debt crisis.
Renewed fears of contagion could again send stock prices
tumbling, spark new rating downgrades and drive up the cost of
accessing the debt markets to unsustainable levels.
"You get to a point of no return," said Jim Swanson, chief
investment strategist at MFS Investment Management at a press
briefing in New York this week.
EXPOSURE TO THE EXPOSED
Compared with France and other nations, U.S. exposure to
Italy and Greece is relatively small. But they hold debt in
those institutions that have been big buyers of Italian or
Greek debt.
U.S. banks' and money funds' holdings of French, German
and British debt, while smaller than earlier this year, are
roughly the same size as those three countries' combined
exposure to peripheral Europe.
German, French and British banks combined had $1.5
trillion in exposure in Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal and
Ireland as of June 2011, according to the Bank for
International Settlements.
American banks, on the other hand, had $1.3 trillion in
exposure to that trio of European Union members.
"You can see why you could make the case that there could
be a potential ripple effect into the French banks and
ultimately to the U.S. banks," said Doug Penn, U.S. financials
sector head at RCM Capital Management in San Francisco.
At the end of October, U.S. money market funds invested
$287 billion in German, French and British bank securities,
down $248 billion since the flare-up of the euro zone's debt
crisis in May, according to J.P. Morgan Securities.
Analysts reckon this indirect exposure to peripheral
Europe would be unlikely to cause the repurchasing and other
short-term lending markets to seize up as seen in the days
after Lehman's collapse in September 2008.
The funds are major lenders in these markets. After Lehman
failed, a big money market fund's share value "broke the
buck," a watershed that intensified the global credit crisis.
Banks' balance sheets are also holding more cash and
similar instruments now. They are less reliant on unsecured
short-term funding and they benefit from Fed support. However,
in a systemic crisis, all bets are off.
"The majority of counterparty exposure tends to be
overnight type of risk, which needs to be collateralized. What
you do worry about, though, is an overall systemic problem and
what that means to access to funding and repo and other
things," said Ashish Shah, head of credit at AllianceBernstein
in New York.
U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that U.S. banks are
sitting on $1 trillion in excess reserves.
MUDDY DISCLOSURE
Giant U.S. commercial and investment banks - J.P. Morgan
(JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N), Goldman
Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) - remain the vulnerable
from their remaining exposure to Europe, analysts say.
Potential losses from lending to the region would be
another blight for banks still struggling with bad mortgages,
thinning interest margins and an increasingly stringent
regulatory environment.
It's unclear if credit default swap hedges would be
effective in mitigating risks, and there is little clarity
over gross exposures to the region, including credit
protection sold there.
If any ring-fence program to contain the euro-zone debt
problem fails, analysts reckon French banks have the most to
lose, and their trouble would most certainly be felt by U.S.
banks that are exposed to them.
Fitch Ratings warned in a report on Wednesday that if the
crisis gets worse, that could cause the agency to reduce its
outlook on U.S. banks.
Ratings downgrades can spark collateral calls on
derivatives, reduce access to some funding markets and add to
market fears over bank heath.
Any stress over one bank's strength can quickly extend to
others due to the complex web of derivatives and lending
agreements, such as repos, between large institutions.
After a review of their quarterly statements with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. banks gave a glimpse
but far from full disclosure on their exposures to Europe.
Goldman Sachs said it has $23.8 billion in cross-border
exposure to France, including $15.12 billion to French banks.
This number doesn't include derivatives or the effect of
risk-mitigation techniques, which includes collecting
collateral from counterparties. The bank exposure is also
largely collateral posted to a French clearinghouse, which is
deemed very low risk.
Goldman further said its gross "funded" credit exposure to
Europe is $35.26 billion, of which $31.10 billion is to
Germany, the U.K. or other non-peripheral nations.
Bank of America said its cross-border French exposure was
$17.1 billion, but did not offer any details.
Citigroup said it had gross funded exposure to Belgium and
France of $14.4 billion, and that this nets down to $2 billion
after accounting for $6.8 billion in margin and collateral
postings and $5.5 billion in purchased credit protection.
JPMorgan said its net exposure to peripheral Europe,
including Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Greece, is $15.2
billion, but it did not break out its exposure to France.
Banks are not required to break out this figure if the
exposure as a percentage of assets falls below reporting
requirements of 0.75 percent, as set by the Federal Financial
Institutions Examination Council.
Morgan Stanley said it had a net short in "funded"
exposure to France, after offsetting with $1.53 billion in
exposure with $1.82 billion in hedges.
"Everybody had some level of European exposure because of
the level of business they've done in Europe. It's inevitable.
It's a big continent," Morgan Stanley spokesman Mark Lake
said.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment further on their
European exposure.
J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup could not
immediately reached for comment.