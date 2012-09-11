PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 11 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,092.229, down 1.755 or 0.160 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 6 ** SHANGHAI - Euromoney China finance conference (to June 8). WARSAW - National Bank of Poland monetary policy council meeting (to June 7). BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank non-rate-setting meeting. SYDNEY - Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting - 0430 GMT. WEDNESDAY, J