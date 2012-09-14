BRIEF-Le Chateau provides update on renewal of credit facility
* Le Chateau Inc - in addition, company received a term sheet from a subordinate lender for a three-year $15.0 million term loan
Sept 14 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Thursday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,092.244, up 0.188 or 0.017 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing