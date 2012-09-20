GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off Wall St blues, sterling steady before Brexit talks
* Sterling unshaken after London collision, Brexit talks awaited
Sept 20 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Thursday that its municipal index for Wednesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,093.275, up 2.375 or 0.218 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Sterling unshaken after London collision, Brexit talks awaited
LONDON, June 19 Two worshippers are feared dead after a van rammed people near a mosque in north London, the Sun newspaper said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)