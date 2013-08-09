BRIEF-IES Holdings says maximum revolver amount hiked by $30 mln
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
Aug 9 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Thursday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,057.750, up 0.125 or 0.012 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
* Amir Efrati reports 16.8 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as on April 6, 2017