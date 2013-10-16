DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Oct 16 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,061.789, down 1.704 or 0.160 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: