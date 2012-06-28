BRIEF-SciClone Pharmaceuticals to be acquired by Consortium Led by GL Capital
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
June 28 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Thursday that its municipal index for Wednesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,070.386, up 0.191 or 0.018 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $11.18 per share Sciclone enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by consortium led by GL capital
* Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement