US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as fall in oil weighs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 21 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,087.630, up 0.288 or 0.026 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, June 5 Investors led by Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Timberland Investment Group will pay about $403 million for Weyerhaeuser Inc's Uruguay timberlands and a manufacturing business, expanding the timber asset manager's presence in the South American country.