BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
Aug 31 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Friday that its municipal index for Thursday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,094.396, up 0.835 or 0.076 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: