BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co says issued $725 mln aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing
Sept 5 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,094.730, up 0.404 or 0.037 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Becton Dickinson and Co - on june 6, 2017, co issued $725 million aggregate principal amount of 2.133 pct notes due June 6, 2019 - sec filing
* Point72 Asset Management LP reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp as of June 5 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qYW09u) Further company coverage: