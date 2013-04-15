UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
April 15 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Monday that its municipal index for Friday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,125.896, up 1.027 or 0.091 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 A California federal judge is set to hear arguments on Friday in a case brought by two large counties requesting the suspension of President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.