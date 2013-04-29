JGBs slip as investors await BOJ's June purchase details
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Wednesday, though moves were small as investors awaited details of the Bank of Japan's regular bond-purchasing operations for June.
April 29 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Monday that its municipal index for Friday was higher compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,129.709, up 1.349 or 0.120 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
BERLIN, May 31 German retail sales unexpectedly fell in April, data showed on Wednesday, dampening hopes that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.