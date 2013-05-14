GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
May 14 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,128.923, down 0.067 or 0.006 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, April 5 The price of short-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan reduced purchase in those maturities less than expected, while those of longer maturities dipped ahead of an auction the following day.
April 5 Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank, Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.