Oct 2 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was lower compared with the previous day.

The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,066.981, down 0.359 or 0.034 percent, from the previous day.

The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.