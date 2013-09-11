Russia to raise daily forex purchases to 3.5 bln roubles-finmin
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would step up its daily foreign exchange purchases to 3.5 billion roubles ($62.57 million) over the coming month.
Sept 11 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Wednesday that its municipal index for Tuesday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,039.756, down 0.077 or 0.007 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would step up its daily foreign exchange purchases to 3.5 billion roubles ($62.57 million) over the coming month.
LONDON, April 5 Caution prevailed across major markets on Wednesday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week, although metals and oil prices firmed on hope of better global demand.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr