BRIEF-Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 mln - CNBC
* Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 million- CNBC, citing sources
Nov 5 Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service, said on Tuesday that its municipal index for Monday was lower compared with the previous day.
The final Lipper General Municipal Debt Fund Index was 1,074.764, down 0.236 or 0.022 percent, from the previous day.
The General Municipal Debt Fund Index is an equally weighted performance index, adjusted for capital gains distributions and income dividends of the largest qualifying funds in this investment objective.
MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has rescued former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's deal to sell soccer club AC Milan, throwing a financing lifeline to Chinese investors who were struggling to complete the transaction.
LONDON, March 27 British police said on Monday they had found no evidence that Khalid Masood, who killed four people in an attack on Britain's parliament last week, had any association with Islamic State or Al Qaeda, but he was clearly interested in jihad.