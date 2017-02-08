SAN FRANCISCO Feb 8 Shares of Panera Bread
surged to a record high on Wednesday and were on track
for the biggest one-day move in almost two years after the
company gave an upbeat forecast and said technology investments
at its restaurants were paying off.
The St. Louis, Missouri-based company late on Tuesday
reported quarterly results above Wall Street's expectations and
offered a strong outlook for 2017. Its stock on Wednesday jumped
as much as 9.6 percent before paring gains to trade up 8.3
percent.
Recent investments to add ordering kiosks and other
technology upgrades to Panera's retail locations are beginning
to show results, company founder and Chief Executive Ron Shaich
told analysts on a conference call late on Tuesday.
Such changes may help offset rising labor costs - driven by
rising minimum wages and declining unemployment - that have hurt
the profits of many restaurant chains.
Following the lead of Domino's Pizza and other pizza
chains that have successfully used smartphone apps to drive
growth, Panera said a quarter of its sales are now online.
Panera last month said it completed a goal of removing
artificial ingredients, which are federally approved, from its
menus in U.S. restaurants, in response to customer desire for
foods they believe are healthier.
"Panera has really staked its claim on trying to get rid of
artificial ingredients," said Maxim analyst Stephen Anderson.
"That's been the halo they've had, and they've been able to gain
share."
Panera has won attention from mutual fund managers.
Seventy-five mutual funds disclosed that they were new owners of
the stock in recent quarterly filings, compared with 50 mutual
funds that sold all their Panera shares, according to
Morningstar.
Panera's stock is up 13 percent so far in 2017, compared
with a 7 percent increase in rival Chipotle Mexican Grill
, which is trying to win back diners after a series of
food safety lapses.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)