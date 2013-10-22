Oct 22 After a strong start to the year, Wall
Street firms are likely to see their profitability slow in the
remainder of 2013, setting the industry up for its worst year
since 2011, according to a report by the New York State
Comptroller's office.
The report forecasts that profits generated the
broker-dealer operations of New York Stock Exchange member firms
could fall to $15 billion in 2013 from $23.9 billion in 2012 as
higher interest rates, litigation costs, and the government
shutdown weigh on business.
"Profits for the first half of 2013 of $10.1 billion were
close to the pace of 2012 but appear to be slowing," the report
said.
The state Comptroller's office has access to a range of
financial data from companies that do business in the state. It
uses this to monitor trends in the securities industry, which is
a major source of income and employment for both state and city.
Following two years of record losses in 2007 and 2008, the
securities industry had four years of profitability buoyed by
low interest rates, including three years of record profits.
The report shows the securities industry continued to
streamline this year. Industry jobs fell to 163,400 in August
2013, a 13.5 percent drop from pre-crisis levels. The report
suggests the industry will contract further as it adapts to
changing regulatory and economic environments.
Total compensation for the broker-dealer operations of
member firms of the New York Stock Exchange increased by 5.5
percent during the first half of 2013. Although this suggests
bonuses might be higher again this year, recent trends have cast
doubt on this, the reports said.
The Comptroller's office uses tax data to estimate bonuses
for the previous year in February. In February 2013, it
estimated that the cash bonus pool for securities industry
workers in New York City paid during the bonus season grew by 8
percent to $20 billion.