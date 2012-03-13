Intrum Justitia out with year's biggest euro high-yield deal
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Intrum Justitia is out with a jumbo €3bn-equivalent trade, set to be this year's largest in the European high-yield market.
NEW YORK, March 13 Deferred short-term U.S. interest rates extended earlier losses on Tuesday, touching session lows as Wall Street stocks added to initial gains in the wake of a Federal Reserve statement that acknowledged a strengthening U.S. economy.
The sell-off in Eurodollar futures for delivery in 2014 and beyond <0#ED:> accelerated as the further rise on Wall Street stoked selling in these latter interest rate contracts.
December 2014 Eurodollar futures, for example, last traded down 8 basis points at 98.73 after touching a session low of 98.71, matching their lowest level in almost three weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
AMSTERDAM, June 12 The Dutch central bank on Monday raised its 2017 forecast for economic growth in the Netherlands to 2.5 percent, saying strong international trade and corporate investments will bring the strongest expansion in a decade. The DNB in January had forecast 2.3 percent growth for this year.