By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks dropped on
Thursday as concerns about the financial health of Portugal's
top listed bank gave investors a reason to cash in recent gains.
With the Dow and the S&P 500 near record highs, the slide in
Europe triggered by financial shares quickly translated into
broad selling on Wall Street. The S&P 500 briefly lost 1 percent
earlier, a daily drop the benchmark has not seen since April 10.
Espirito Santo Financial Group, the largest
shareholder in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo,
suspended trading in its shares and bonds, citing "material
difficulties" at parent company ESI. The bank's shares tumbled
17.2 percent. Portugal's benchmark stock index fell 4.2
percent and Italy's FTSE MIB slid 1.9 percent.
The S&P 500 financial sector index fell 0.5 percent.
Wells Fargo & Co, a component of the S&P
financial index, fell 0.7 percent to $51.81. The bank will
report earnings on Friday.
"There seems to be a lot of angst in the market short term,
but given the fact we had such a run the past couple of weeks,
it seems to be more psychological than real," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
Among the day's biggest decliners was Lumber Liquidators
which plunged 21.5 percent to $55.25 after the hardwood
flooring retailer cut its earnings outlook. The stock fell as
low as $54.32, its lowest level since February 2013.
Sandwich chain Potbelly Corp estimated
second-quarter revenue and profit below analysts' expectations
and its stock plummeted 25.1 percent to $10.97, just above an
all-time low of $10.91.
The S&P utilities index and the S&P telecom index
, defensive plays favored for their relatively high
dividends, rose 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. The
yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly
dropped to 2.494 percent, its lowest since June 2.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 70.54 points or
0.42 percent, to 16,915.07. The S&P 500 slid 8.15 points
or 0.41 percent, to 1,964.68. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.83 points or 0.52 percent, to 4,396.20.
With Thursday's decline, the S&P 500 was down 1 percent for
the week and on track for its biggest weekly loss since April.
The Dow fell as much as 180.23 points shortly after the
opening bell and then recovered to close about 85 points below
the 17,000 milestone reached last week.
Just a week ago, the Dow closed above 17,000 for the first
time, ending at a record of 17,068.26, while the S&P 500 ended
at an all-time high of 1,985.44.
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday
that it is time for investors to tread carefully after the
run-up in U.S. stock markets.
"In my mind, it is time to be cautious about the U.S. stock
markets," Icahn said in a telephone interview. "While we are
having a great year, I am being very selective about the
companies I purchase."
Among the day's gainers was TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
, up 8.2 percent at $98.91 after Bloomberg reported that
the auto parts supplier had received a preliminary takeover
proposal and was in the process of evaluating it. The stock hit
an all-time high of $101.75 earlier.
About 5.84 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, in line
with the 5.79 billion average in June, according to data from
BATS Global Markets.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the New York Stock
Exchange by a ratio of about 2.3 to 1. On the Nasdaq, three
stocks fell for every one that rose.
