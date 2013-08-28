By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Until a few days ago, it looked
like a sure bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce the
beginning of the end of its massive bond buying program in
September. Now, investors are less certain.
The prospect of Western military action against Syria has
sent stock markets worldwide reeling. Emerging markets have sold
off and oil prices soared to six-month highs. And another
potential showdown over the federal debt ceiling limit is
looming this fall.
Taken together, the developments have eroded the conviction
of most Fed watchers that the U.S. central bank would start
backing off its $85-billion-a-month bond buying program, known
as quantitative easing, or QE, at its Sept. 17-18 meeting.
"It's a really big decision to start tapering because it's
really like an exit strategy from QE and that's very hard for
the Fed to do as long as there is a lot of uncertainty in the
market like we're seeing right now," said Douglas Borthwick,
managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
"I certainly think the market is moving toward a delay into
December."
U.S. officials have described plans for multinational
strikes on Syria that could last for days. Concerns over the
security of oil supplies across the Middle East, which pumps a
third of the world's oil, drove Brent crude oil to a six-month
high of $117.34 a barrel.
French bank Societe Generale said Brent crude could spike to
$150 if the conflict in Syria spreads and disrupts supply.
Higher prices would increase gasoline costs and slow other
spending, which could affect the Fed's thinking.
"I think the probability has fallen that they do something
in September," said Stephen Jen, managing partner of SLJ Macro
Partners, a hedge fund based in London. "There could be a war in
a part of the world that would drive oil prices substantially
higher. And they're not low now.
"Sure the Fed could still do it. But if oil rises another
$20 a barrel from here, I don't know why they would feel they
had to do it now," he said.
Some analysts said the impact from Syria on financial
markets or the Fed might be contained if the attack is limited
to air strikes or missiles launched from Navy destroyers.
Analysts at Citigroup said on Wednesday that the likelihood of
"meaningful supply disruptions" is low in the case of a strike.
The expectation has been that the process will start in
September, according to a Reuters poll of economists earlier
this month.
A delayed Fed move could temporarily boost emerging markets,
traders said. But it may only just add a dose of volatility,
because the reduction in purchases is seen as inevitable.
"Delaying tapering may get a short-term positive risk
response, but would ultimately play out as even more risk
negative," said Alan Ruskin, global head of foreign exchange
strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
"Under these circumstances it is going to be hard for the
Fed to indirectly support emerging market currencies, short of
making it clear that tapering will be delayed for an extended
period - which is not going to happen."
In such a scenario, a brief rally in emerging markets,
should it happen, would likely be viewed as a chance for
investors to sell more. Nations with big current account
deficits - that is, those in need of external capital to support
spending - are in a particularly precarious position.
One of those is India, where the rupee touched a record low
against the dollar and the Bombay Sensex Index has
declined by 11 percent since July 23.
Syria's neighbor Turkey, already pummelled by an expected
reduction in U.S. stimulus measures, has also been hit, with the
lira hitting a record low against the dollar.
AUGUST PAYROLLS
Despite the rising tensions in Syria, some strategists said
budget battles in Washington may be the more worrisome issue.
The U.S. is expected to bump up against its federal debt limit
in mid-October.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the Obama
Administration will not negotiate spending cuts in exchange for
an increase in the debt ceiling, while congressional Republicans
hope to cut spending on social programs.
A bitter fight over the debt limit in 2011 led to the
first-ever downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, and the prospect
of a self-inflicted wound like a debt default could easily
rattle markets.
"If the debt ceiling debate heats up to the point that it is
seen by the Fed as creating the kind of uncertainty that dampens
consumer confidence, and you see the price of oil escalate,
further eroding confidence and consumer spending power, the Fed
could announce a considerably smaller scaling back than
initially planned," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Congress will first need to pass legislation to continue
funding the government or risk a shutdown in September, but
market strategists are less concerned about this prospect.
A reduction of Fed support at the same time of political
wrangling over budget issues could give investors pause about
U.S. assets.
Some economists said next week's August U.S. unemployment
report is the deciding factor. The Fed has said a reduction in
stimulus is contingent on improvement in the U.S. economy and
labor market. Recent housing and durable goods data have been
disappointing.
"The most serious obstacle to a tapering of QE is the fact
that the U.S. economy seems reluctant to show the sustained
improvements the Fed is looking for," economists at Cornerstone
Macro wrote in a research note on Wednesday.
"To deal with all the risks, the first step down is likely
to be small of the order of $15 billion or so."
