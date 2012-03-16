NEW YORK, March 16 The breakeven rates on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities retreated from earlier highs on Friday after the government's measure on overall consumer prices rose in line with market expectations.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, which gauges investors' long-term inflation expectation, was last up 0.5 basis point at 2.39 percent. It had been up 1.2 basis points prior to the release of the February Consumer Price Index, which rose 0.4 percent.

The five-year breakeven rate was down 0.5 basis point at 2.17 percent after being up 0.2 basis point prior to the February CPI data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)