PASADENA, Calif. Aug 5 The Mars science rover
Curiosity streaked into the planet's thin atmosphere on Sunday
night and began its descent to the surface in a make-or-break
landing attempt that was expected to put the probe on the
surface within seven minutes, NASA said.
Mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near
Los Angeles said they hoped to have confirmation shortly after
10:30 p.m. Pacific time Sunday (1:30 a.m. EDT Monday/0530 GMT)
that the car-sized rover had landed as planned inside a vast,
ancient crater.
If there is no radio signal from Curiosity verifying that it
safely touched down, NASA officials said it could take many
hours to learn the fate of the probe, sent to Mars in search of
evidence the Red Planet once hosted the ingredients for life.
