* Mission controllers say spacecraft on track for precise
touchdown
* Weather forecast calls for favorable conditions at landing
site
* Mars Science Lab marks NASA's first astrobiology mission
since 1970s
By Steve Gorman
PASADENA, Calif., Aug 5 The Mars rover
Curiosity, on a quest for signs the Red Planet once hosted the
building blocks of life, streaked into the home stretch of its
eight-month voyage on Sunday nearing a make-or-break landing
attempt NASA calls its most challenging ever.
Curiosity, the first full-fledged mobile science laboratory
ever sent to a distant world, was scheduled to touch down inside
a vast, ancient impact crater on Sunday at 10:31 p.m. Pacific
time (1:31 a.m. EDT on Monday/0531 GMT on Monday).
Mission control engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
near Los Angeles acknowledge that delivering the one-ton,
six-wheeled, nuclear-powered vehicle in one piece is a highly
risky proposition, with zero margin for error.
But on the eve of Curiosity's rendezvous with Mars, JPL's
team said the spacecraft and its systems were functioning
flawlessly, and forecasts called for favorable Martian weather
over the landing zone.
After a journey from Earth of more than 350 million miles
(567 million km), engineers said they were hopeful the rover,
the size of a small sports car, will land precisely as planned
near the foot of a tall mountain rising from the floor of Gale
Crater in Mars' southern hemisphere.
Flight controllers anticipate clear and calm conditions for
touchdown, slated to occur in the Martian late afternoon. There
may be some haze in the planet's pink skies from ice clouds,
typical for this time of year, with temperatures at about 10
degrees Fahrenheit.
"We're on target to fly through the eye of the needle,"
Arthur Amador, the Mars Science Laboratory mission manager, told
reporters at a briefing on Saturday, as Curiosity hurtled to
within 2.8 million miles (4.5 million km) of its destination.
Facing deep cuts in its science budget and struggling to
regain its footing after cancellation of the space shuttle
program - NASA's centerpiece for 30 years - the agency has much
at stake in the outcome of the $2.5 billion mission.
Mars is the chief component of NASA's long-term deep space
exploration plans. Curiosity, the space agency's first
astrobiology mission since the 1970s-era Viking probes, is
designed primarily to search for evidence that the planet most
similar to Earth may have once have harbored ingredients
necessary for microbial life to evolve.
PACKED WITH GADGETS
The rover, formally called the Mars Science Lab, is equipped
with an array of sophisticated chemistry and geology instruments
capable of analyzing samples of soil, rocks and atmosphere on
the spot and beaming results back to scientists on Earth.
Nearing the end of its journey encased in a capsule-like
shell, Curiosity was essentially flying on automatic pilot,
guided by a computer packed with pre-programmed instructions.
Mission control was due to activate the craft's backup
computer on Sunday, ensuring that it will assume onboard command
of the vessel should the primary computer fail during entry into
the Martian atmosphere and its tricky descent to the surface.
Two hours before atmospheric entry, mission control will
send its very last transmission to Curiosity, a "parameter
update" giving the craft its exact position in space.
After that, controllers will have little to do but anxiously
track Curiosity's progress as it flies into Mars' upper
atmosphere at 13,000 miles (20,921 km) per hour, 17 times the
speed of sound, and begins a descent and landing sequence NASA
refers to as "the seven minutes of terror."
Curiosity's fate will then hinge on a complex series of
maneuvers that include a giant parachute deployment and a
never-before-used jet-powered "sky crane" that must descend to
the right spot over the planet, lower the rover to the ground on
nylon tethers, cut the cords and fly away.
"This is the most challenging landing we've ever attempted,"
said Doug McCuistion, NASA's Mars Exploration Program director.
If everything works according to plan, controllers at JPL
will know within a minute or two that the Curiosity is safely on
the ground, alerted by a terse radio transmission relayed to
Earth from the Mars orbiter Odyssey flying overhead.
If no landing signal comes, it could take hours or days for
scientists to learn if radio communications with the rover were
merely disrupted or that it crashed or burned up during descent.
From 154 million miles (248 million kilometers) away, 1,400
scientists, engineers and guests are expected to tensely wait at
JPL to learn Curiosity's fate. Another 5,000 people will be
watching from the nearby California Institute of Technology, the
academic home of JPL.
A NASA Television broadcast from mission control will take
over the giant Toshiba screens in Times Square in New York City.
In a good-luck tradition dating back to the 1970s, engineers
in the control room at JPL plan to break out cans of roasted
peanuts about an hour before landing.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)