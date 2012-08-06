(Updates with successful landing and first images transmitted)
By Steve Gorman and Irene Klotz
PASADENA, Calif. Aug 5 The Mars science rover
Curiosity landed on the Martian surface shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Pacific time on Sunday (1:30 a.m. EDT Monday/0530 GMT) to begin
a two-year mission seeking evidence the Red Planet once hosted
ingredients for life, NASA said.
Mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory near
Los Angeles burst into applause and cheered as they received
signals relayed by a Mars orbiter confirming that the rover had
survived a make-or-break descent and touched down within its
landing zone.
NASA described the feat as perhaps the most complex achieved
in robotic spaceflight.
Moments later, Curiosity beamed back its first three images
from the Martian surface, one of them showing a wheel of the
vehicle.
"I can't believe this. This is unbelievable," said Allen
Chen, the deputy leader of the rover's descent and landing team.
The car-sized rover apparently came to rest at its planned
destination near the foot of a tall mountain rising from the
floor of Gale Crater in Mars' southern hemisphere, mission
controllers said.
The $2.5 billion Curiosity project, formally called the Mars
Science Laboratory, is NASA's first astrobiology mission since
the 1970s-era Viking probes.
The landing marks a major victory and milestone for a U.S.
space agency beleaguered by budget cuts and the recent loss of
its 30-year-old space shuttle program.
"It's an enormous step forward in planetary exploration.
Nobody has ever done anything like this," said John Holdren, the
top science advisor to President Barack Obama, who was visiting
JPL for the event. "It was an incredible performance."
The exact condition of the one-ton, six-wheeled, nuclear
powered vehicle upon its arrival could not be immediately
ascertained.
NASA plans to put the rover and its sophisticated
instruments, touted as the first full-fledged mobile science lab
sent to another world, through several weeks of engineering
checks before starting its two-year surface mission in earnest.
The landing capped a journey of more than eight months
across more than 350 million miles (567 million km) of space
since the Mars Science Lab was launched from Cape Canaveral,
Florida.
(Editing by Stacey Joyce)